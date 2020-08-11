Aberdeen nightclub fundraiser hits £3,000

A crowdfunder set up to help three night venues stay open has so far raised more than £3,000.

Unit 51, Bridge Street Social Club and The Underground Klub are appealing for donations as the future of each venue remains uncertain.

During the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic, the three sites made the difficult decision to temporarily close for the first time. And with a second lockdown currently in place in the Granite City, they are in the increasingly difficult position of getting their doors back open to the public.

Operations director JP McGivney has launched a crowdfunder campaign – named Save Our Scene – with a target of £25,000 in order to protect the jobs of his employees and ensure the venues can reopen.

A total of £3,405 has been raised to date.

He said: “The harsh reality is that we won’t make it without the public’s help.

“All of our venues mean something different to each of our customers – whether that is dancing to their favorite DJ or checking out the next big thing at a live music event – we are reaching out to ask for your help to survive.

“We haven’t reopened, and we can’t and won’t until it’s safe to do. Please #saveourscene”

To donate or find out more information, visit crowdfunder.co.uk/save-our-scene. Alternatively, call 07720 293753 or email aberdeen.jpm@gmail.com