Aberdeen nightclub boss mingles with Hollywood stars at event

An Aberdeen nightclub boss has been rubbing shoulders with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Tony Cochrane, who owns Club Tropicana, Vogue, Sing City, The Shack and Private Eyes, mingled with entertainment industry A-listers at the recent 24th Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica.

© submitted

Oscar hopefuls Rami Malek, Amy Adams and Emma Stone happily posed for photos with Tony, and some celebrities even exchanged gossip.

Tony said: “Word rippled out Charlize Theron is rumoured to be dating Brad Pitt.

“She looked as elegant as always and really stood out in the crowd. She certainly seemed pleased with herself and looked happy.”

The businessman managed to secure tickets for the awards show thanks to his involvement in an LA company called AFMLA.

Tony, also a keen collector of pop and film memorabilia, even managed to find a local connection with one of the stars.

Richard E Grant, favourite to nab an Oscar for his role in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, told Tony his wife is Aberdonian.

Vocal coach Joan Washington met the actor in 1982 and they have been together ever since.

“I thought he was pulling my leg, but it turns out to be true,” said Tony.

Tony also bonded over Scotland with Richard Madden, star of the smash BBC drama Bodyguard, who is rumoured to be in the frame as the next James Bond.

When the actor found out Tony ran nightclubs, he revealed he used to visit Tony’s Paisley nightspot, Vienna’s.

© submitted

“Richard recalled Vienna’s well,” said Tony. “His parents still live in the area, so I’ve told him to pop in the next time he’s home. I’ll make sure there’s a martini, shaken not stirred, waiting for him.”

Although Tony has now returned to the Granite City, he said he can’t wait to jet out to La La Land again next month for the Grammy Awards.