Aberdeen nightclub boss calls for Scottish Government to allow test events

An Aberdeen nightclub boss is calling on the Scottish Government to allow test events similar to those carried out in Liverpool at the weekend to allow for recovery.

Ruth Jones, of the Atik Nightclub on Bridge Place, made the plea on the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland as she called for a clear route map out of lockdown for night time traders.

Five thousand people attended an event in Liverpool at the weekend as part of trials put in place by the UK Government.

Revelers were tested prior to the event used to determine when parts of the economy, including large-scale events, may return as restrictions are eased.

‘Extremely frustrating’

Ms Jones has said the night time economy needs to be able to plan ahead for reopening and that her nightclub is a safe place to be.

She said: “It is incredibly frustrating.

“It is easy to look for that light at the end of the tunnel when you have one but we don’t have any.

“To be able to see that in England that they have got that clear route map of being able to open hospitality sector, nightclubs, and fully without social distancing by June 21, for us to have no clear indication is extremely frustrating.”

The call comes as it has emerged that as many as 5,000 jobs could be lost each week in Scotland if action is not taken to restart the nightlife industry.

Industry chiefs have called for unrestricted trading, which they have said is “critical” to ensure their survival.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there is a “good chance” distancing rules can be ditched from June 21.

Atik – a city entertainment venue since 1898

The Bridge Street premise underwent an extensive £800,000 refurbishment back in 2018 prior to opening as Atik.

The venue has served as an entertainment venue for decades since as far back as 1898 when it was known as the Palace Theatre, before becoming the Liquid nightclub in 2003.

Latterly the venue traded under the names of Ritzys and Palace until 2012 when it became the Institute prior to the Atik takeover.

At the time of opening in 2018, the venue had a maximum capacity of 1,540 people across its three rooms.