Aberdeen next port of call for industry conference

More than 300 shipping, supply chain and industry leaders will gather in the Granite City next year as part of the British Ports Association conference.

The annual event is a popular one on the UK ports calendar, with the Aberdeen Harbour Board to host delegates in October 2020.

An announcement was made at the end of this year’s conference in Belfast that the new conference centre was the next port of call.

Michelle Handforth, chief executive of the Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “Hosting next year’s BPA Conference is a great honour, and we are really looking forward to welcoming so many delegates to the city. Aberdeen and the surrounding region have so much to offer for business events – not least the outstanding new conference and events centre – and this is a unique opportunity to showcase the many positive business and cultural aspects of the city.

“The annual conference is a valuable opportunity for all those involved in port operations to discuss the variety of challenges faced by UK ports, and share lessons learned.”

Richard Ballantyne, chief executive of BPA, said: “We are delighted to be heading to Aberdeen next year. The new south harbour has been an exciting development for industry.”