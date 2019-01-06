Aberdeen networking firm marks success with awards night

An Aberdeen networking firm marked the end of a successful year by holding an awards ceremony.

ABNCommunity hosted more than 20 events in the city in 2018 so staff from businesses in the city could meet others.

The company also links traders through its website and more than £17 million worth of business has been won through its online resource.

The firm hosted an awards ceremony at the 8848 restaurant on Union Street, Aberdeen and Yekemi Otaru of Doqaru was crowned best contract builder.

Myles Edwards, of Gathimba Edwards Foundation, was named best charity member and Mark Thouless of Flux Creative was named best overall member.

ABNCommunity director Andrew Smith said: “The awards put the focus on our members’ successes in the past year. It was great to bring people together to highlight the power of networking in the past 12 months.”