Aberdeen’s NEO Energy has agreed to acquire rival UK North Sea exploration and production company Zennor Petroleum in a deal worth up to £450 million.

The acquisition will provide the company with a portfolio of assets in the Central and Northern North Sea, centred around the Britannia and Eastern Trough Area Project (ETAP) production hubs.

The transactions will see Neo Energy’s output raise from 30,000 to around 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day in 2021.

Aberdeen and London-based Neo’s purchase of Zennor from Kerogen Capital will also add 40 million barrels of reserves and 90 million barrels of contingent resources to its portfolio.

The deal is a part of NEO Energy’s plan to increase its portfolio of operated assets.

Last month, the firm also signed a deal with ExxonMobil to acquire a portfolio of non-operated oil and gas assets in the Central and Northern North Sea for more than $1bn.

Russell Alton, NEO Energy’s chief executive officer, said: “This transaction provides a further immediate uplift to NEO’s production and resource base with several high-quality follow-on development opportunities.

“This follows closely on from our agreement with ExxonMobil and is a further demonstration of the scale of our ambition in the UKCS, with a clearly defined target of achieving 120,000 boepd in 2023.”

Founded in July 2019, NEO Energy is backed by HitecVision, a leading private equity investor focused on Europe’s offshore energy industry.