Aberdeen neighbours win £1,000 each in People’s Postcode Lottery draw

Four people in an Aberdeen community have won £1,000 each.

The residents of Buckie Close in Bridge of Don won the prize as part of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The winning postcode for today is AB22 8DJ.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson congratulated the winners, adding “what a great surprise to start their weekend”.

According to the People’s Postcode Lottery, 32% of all ticket sales go direct to charities across the UK, with more than £500 million donated to dote.

The Woodland Trust, who promoted this week’s draw, has received more that £13 million in funding from the fund.