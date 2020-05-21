Aberdeen neighbours continue to hit the right notes despite lockdown

Two members of an Aberdeen acapella music group have been hitting all the right notes, belting out classic tunes from their front gardens.

Carolyn Hodsden and Christine Whitfield have been able to practise their singing while maintaining social distancing.

The pair are part of the 16-piece vocal collective called B Natural which usually performs across the north-east.

But with the lockdown measures being in place they have been unable to sing.

However, Carolyn and Christine, who have neighbours in Cults for more than 30 years, have been able to carry on singing in their respective front gardens.

Their garden wall provides the perfect physical barrier for the duo who are able to run through their repertoire of songs.

Carolyn, 70, and Christine, 67, practice songs like Consider Yourself from the musical Oliver! and Vera Lynn’s wartime classic We’ll Meet Again.

True Colours originally released by Cyndi Lauper, Haste Ye Back and Don’t Sit Under the Apple Tree are among the other numbers they are performing.

The songs are sent electronically to the pair by their musical director from B Natural and they have to learn their individual parts.

Carolyn said they decided to move into the front gardens at Kirk Crescent North because attempts to use video call technology were hampered because of a delay during calls.

She said: “Christine and I decided we would meet to practice the songs we did before lockdown.

“We started on Zoom and Whatsapp but you can’t really do that because of the delay.

“So we tried singing in the back garden but the fence is too high and we can’t see each other.

“We moved to the front garden and we have the wall between us so we are safe.

“People haven’t been going about in the same way and we do have neighbours who listen to us sing.

“We don’t pretend to be great singers but we just love to sing.”

Christine said it has helped lift the spirits of their neighbours and helps bring some cheer to people in their street.

She said one man regularly walks by the gardens and listens to them singing their list of songs.

Christine said: “The neighbours know us and we know them. They are lovely, lovely neighbours.

“We have an older guy who walks by and stops outside. I think we are bringing a little joy to him but we keep our distance.

“The wall is about 4ft so I can see Carolyn’s mouth so there’s nothing blocking the vocals. We enjoy singing.

“This is all about trying to keep busy and keep our minds focused during lockdown.”