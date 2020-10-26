Aberdeen neighbours celebrate after People’s Postcode Lottery win

Two people in Dyce were celebrating at the weekend after winning £1,000 each thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Glen Road neighbours netted the windfall when AB21 7EL was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Saturday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Matt Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners.

He said: “I’m delighted for all of our winners in Dyce. I hope they enjoy spending the win and treat themselves with the prize money.

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £600m to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted on behalf of Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) which has received more than £3.5m in funding thanks to players.

RNIB is one of the UK’s leading sight loss charities and the largest community of blind and partially sighted people.

It works to give people the help, support and tools they need to realise their aspirations.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players’ support, and local charities can apply for funding next year.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.