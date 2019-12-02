Aberdeen Nativity scene to be blessed

A blessing service is to take place today for Aberdeen’s nativity scene.

Aberdeen City Council’s depute Lord Provost Jennifer Stewart is due to unveil the nativity scene at a ceremony beginning at 11am at St Nicholas Kirk

She said: “The blessing of the nativity scene is always a special occasion and an opportunity to take time out from such a busy time of year to focus on the true meaning of Christmas and the spirit of joy and hope.”

The nativity scene will be open daily, from dawn to dusk, until January 7 2020.