Video: Aberdeen’s nativity scene officially blessed

A service to bless Aberdeen’s nativity scene took place today.

Aberdeen City Council’s Lord Provost Barney Crocket unveiled the nativity scene at a ceremony beginning at St Nicholas Kirk.

Depute Lord Provost Jennifer Stewart also attended the event.

She said: “The blessing of the nativity scene is always a special occasion and an opportunity to take time out from such a busy time of year to focus on the true meaning of Christmas and the spirit of joy and hope.”

The nativity scene will be open daily, from dawn to dusk, until January 7 2020.