Aberdeen named one of the best places to live in Scotland

The north-east has been named among the top 10 places to live in Scotland.

Aberdeen climbed eight places to come eighth with Aberdeenshire staying at sixth in the annual the Bank of Scotland Quality of Life Survey.

Orkney was named as the best place to live followed by East Renfrewshire, Shetland, East Dunbartonshire and Edinburgh.

The Western Isles, Perth and Kinross and East Lothian make up the rest of the top in the poll.

The listings take 26 different factors into account like wages and health.

Jo Robinson, VisitScotland regional director, said: “Aberdeen has a great story to tell and is a brilliant place to live. It has a rich heritage and fascinating cultural story, with its own Doric dialect as well as a strong local food and drink offering and a warm welcome from the locals.

“There has been an amazing amount of investment in the city with P&J Live, the refurbished Art Gallery and Music Hall opening in the last 18 months, all adding to the city’s appeal.”