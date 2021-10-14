Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen named most affordable place in Scotland for minimum wage workers

By Ross Hempseed
14/10/2021, 9:09 am

New research conducted by Investing Reviews has named the Granite City as the most affordable place to live for people living on minimum wage.

Researchers looked at the average minimum wage combined with the average cost of living i.e. housing, utilities and food.

They discovered that for a typical 40-hour a week minimum wage worker over the age of 23 had a disposable income of £284.50.

This is based on a 23-year old worker receiving an average monthly pay of £1,356 and the cost of living in Aberdeen to be £1,072.

Data Table supplied by InvestorReviews.

Research also showed that workers aged 21-22 could enjoy up to £220 of disposable income if they lived in Aberdeen.

Dundee also made the list with people aged 23 and over having £225 to spare and 21 to 22-year-olds having £160.

Aberdeen and Dundee are also the two most affordable places to live in Scotland if you are on minimum wage and also contributing towards a pension.

In 2019, Aberdeen was named the most affordable city in the UK due to the falling price of oil and gas made the city more livable for more people.

Where does Aberdeen rank among cities in the UK?

While the research shows that Aberdeen is the most affordable place to live in Scotland, it ranks 4th overall in the UK.

It is only beaten by Kingston-upon-Hull, Stroke-on-Trent and first placed Bradford where people over the age of 23 can expect just £56 more in their pocket than those in Aberdeen.

Edinburgh was the only Scottish city to place on the least affordable places to live on minimum wage at 6th place. People aged 23 and over will be in a deficit of £200 on average.

A worrying statistic that was shared by researchers was that the average disposable income for people of all age groups from all cities across the UK after the cost of living was -£294.

Investing Reviews also found that just 26 of the 45 cities in the UK had a disposable income of over £100 for people aged 23 and over when the cost of living was taken off.