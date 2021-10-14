Aberdeen named most affordable place in Scotland for minimum wage workers

New research conducted by Investing Reviews has named the Granite City as the most affordable place to live for people living on minimum wage.

Researchers looked at the average minimum wage combined with the average cost of living i.e. housing, utilities and food.

They discovered that for a typical 40-hour a week minimum wage worker over the age of 23 had a disposable income of £284.50.

This is based on a 23-year old worker receiving an average monthly pay of £1,356 and the cost of living in Aberdeen to be £1,072.

Research also showed that workers aged 21-22 could enjoy up to £220 of disposable income if they lived in Aberdeen.

Dundee also made the list with people aged 23 and over having £225 to spare and 21 to 22-year-olds having £160.

Aberdeen and Dundee are also the two most affordable places to live in Scotland if you are on minimum wage and also contributing towards a pension.

In 2019, Aberdeen was named the most affordable city in the UK due to the falling price of oil and gas made the city more livable for more people.

Where does Aberdeen rank among cities in the UK?

While the research shows that Aberdeen is the most affordable place to live in Scotland, it ranks 4th overall in the UK.

It is only beaten by Kingston-upon-Hull, Stroke-on-Trent and first placed Bradford where people over the age of 23 can expect just £56 more in their pocket than those in Aberdeen.

Edinburgh was the only Scottish city to place on the least affordable places to live on minimum wage at 6th place. People aged 23 and over will be in a deficit of £200 on average.

A worrying statistic that was shared by researchers was that the average disposable income for people of all age groups from all cities across the UK after the cost of living was -£294.

Investing Reviews also found that just 26 of the 45 cities in the UK had a disposable income of over £100 for people aged 23 and over when the cost of living was taken off.