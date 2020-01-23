Aberdeen named as Britain in Bloom finalist

Aberdeen has been named one of the six Scottish finalists in the UK’s largest community gardening competition.

The city is competing against Milngavie near Glasgow, North Berwick, St Andrews, Uddingston in Glasgow and the village of New Luce in Dumfries and Galloway in a bid to land the prestigious title.

The Britain in Bloom judges will arrive in the Granite City in August as it tries to win a medal, a category victory and be named champion of champions.

The judging panel came to Aberdeen last year but it missed out on landing a major prize.

The city won the gold award in its category and a discretionary award for showing excellence in growing communities in 2018.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett is sure Aberdeen will do well once again.

He said: “We have a fantastic record at Britain in Bloom.

“We still set high standards in our parks but the big shift is that more communities are getting involved.

“I’m sure the city will do well this year and the people of Aberdeen will be proud of it.”

Darren Share, chairman of the judging panel, said there has been an increase in urban areas entering the horticultural contest.

He said: “We’re noticing more towns and cities are keen to tackle some of today’s most pressing challenges by tapping into the benefits of urban greening, with reasons ranging from concerns about our changing climate and air pollution to turning the tide on high street decline.”

Perth won Britain in Bloom in 2019 after impressing officials with its community approach to sustainability, pollinator-friendly planting and its campaign to collect plastic waste.

Juliette Camburn, community projects officer at Keep Scotland Beautiful, wished all the entrants the best of luck.

She said: “Following great success last year by Scottish entrants in the RHS Britain in Bloom UK finals, we’re thrilled that six different groups will represent the country in 2020.

“We’ve supported and celebrated their efforts to make the places they care for clean, green and sustainable and it’s brilliant to see them rise to the challenge of competing on the UK platform.

“We wish the Scottish finalists, all entrants in our Beautiful Scotland competition last year, the very best of luck for 2020.”

The winners for each catergory and the overall champions will be announced in Manchester in October.