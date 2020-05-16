Aberdeen musician’s new single raises cash for mental health charity

An Aberdeen composer has written a song which is raising hundreds of pounds for a mental-health charity.

Musician and songwriter Graham Geddes, wrote “Max’s song” in aid of the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) after he was inspired by a local lad when he witnessed the struggles he was facing.

Graham, 57, of the Graham Geddes Band has previously undertaken charity work further afield, but decided to do something closer to home during lockdown and created the song in his spare time.

He said: “I’ve raised a lot of money for a lot of charities and it sprung to mind with this young chap that actually there’s a lot of people needing a lot of assistance, and a little help from me just might help somebody.”

Graham sought to help out after his meetings with Max – the son of a friend.

He said: “He’s had a lot of issues. I met him a couple of times to speak to him and stuff like that.

“I got inspiration from that and the lyrics are localised lyrics and done by Julianne Mitchell and the singer on the song is a friend of mine, Kim Anderson.

“I played all the instruments and composed the tune.

“I like it, it’s come out really well.”

The tune has become a hit single in one of the most unlikely of places – a German radio station dedicated to Celtic music.

Featuring in the top twenty, it is spreading awareness of young people’s mental health on a global scale.

He said: “It’s being featured on Schotten Radio’s charts which is a Scottish radio station in German run by a very enthusiastic guy.

“It has a worldwide stream and expats from around the world listen in and request the song.”

Under lockdown, the Graham Geddes band – which is often found performing at weddings- is unable to perform, and it was this hiatus which played a part in Graham’s creativity.

The Aberdeen band has toured worldwide, taking in south-east Asia, Australia, Columbia and Columbia. Through this, Graham often carried out charity work in some of the most far-flung places.

He said: “When over doing events in Thailand and the far east it was suggested that we play some music for children who have AIDS in the slum area of Bangkok.”

Along with a Scots Guard band, the groups performed music together and raised funds for those most in need in the country.

Over twenty years, with every stop in Thailand, the band would continue to visit the children and play musical therapy.

Itching to do more charity work, it was his recent performance in aid of frontline-workers that gave him the idea to create something new.

After performing the sax on a recent charity single organised by Gary Duncan of city band, 5th Avenue, he drew inspiration to create his own track for SAMH.

He said: “Last year I wrote 50 or 60 piano themes but the song came along and I thought id like to get words to that one, and once I gave the melody to Julie Mitchell she said she had something for me.

“I have raised £326 at the moment but would like to get the total up for SAMH to benefit.”

Susan Williams, community fundraising manager at SAMH said: “We’re delighted that Graham has chosen to support SAMH and raise awareness of mental health experiences through Max’s Song.

“We all have mental health, and in these challenging times, it’s never been more important to not only look after our own mental health and wellbeing, but the wellbeing of our family and friends.

“From everyone at SAMH, a huge thank you to Graham, Kim and their supporters.”

To donate visit https://bit.ly/3buQFcq