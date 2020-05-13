Aberdeen musician drums for 12 hours straight to raise cash for NHS

An Aberdeen musician who overcame a debilitating muscle condition has completed a 12-hour drumathon to help raise thousands of pounds for the NHS.

Mairi Newberry, who stays in Ferryhill, completed the mammoth drumming stint overnight from Monday into Tuesday as part of a wider effort to drum for seven days to raise money for the National Health Service.

Drummers from across the UK have picked up their sticks and played for 12-hour stints each as part of the drumathon, which is expected to finish at the weekend.

Mairi, 45, represented Aberdeen in the campaign, having overcome a struggle with a painful muscle condition fibromyalgia which previously left her bed-ridden.

At one stage she feared her drumming career could be over, but with the help of Active Isolated Stretching (AIS), she has been able to continue.

Mairi said: “It was amazing.

“It’s now seven days long this drumathon, I don’t know if it will go on longer.

“It’s 24 hours a day. We take 12 hours each.

“We have five minutes every hour for a break, which isn’t very long when you have food to eat and stretches to do.

“I took it in two-hour stints at a time.

“I just played my heart out. I was just thinking about the NHS staff who do 12-hour shifts saving lives and I drummed for them.

“I pushed myself. I gave it everything I could for 12 hours.”

The event has been live streamed on Twitch, along with a link for people to make donations to the NHS.

Mairi said it had raised around £21,000 so far.

Mairi, who plays in a wedding band called Glitz and also owns The Stretching Company in London, said she drank three cups of coffee to help her through the night, but started to feel it in the early hours of the morning.

She said: “I felt like you feel if you’re drunk. I felt a little bit dizzy around 5am.”

But Mairi managed to keep going, and drummed the night away to 70s and 80s Brit pop tunes.

She was given a function suite at Ardoe House Hotel for the event, which saved keeping her neighbours up with the noise.

She said: “It was thinking of who I was doing it for that kept me going.

“I feel really good.

“It was only five years ago I couldn’t get out of my bed.

“I couldn’t believe what my body is capable of.

“It’s just unbelievable. I just feel amazing.

“The longest I have ever drummed was four hours, so I had no idea what to expect.

“My body powered through like I couldn’t believe. I’m shocked at it.

“AIS works. It absolutely works. I’m living proof of that. I hope I can give people hope.

“I remember how dark I felt five years ago. I just wanted to give people hope that this is possible.”

To donate visit https://bit.ly/3bnJG4N

To view the Drumathon visit imaginationband.co.uk/