Show Links
News / Local

Aberdeen musician apologises for saying ‘hun’ during BLM protest speech

by Callum Main
15/06/2020, 5:35 pm
Ransom FA
Ransom FA

An Aberdeen rapper has today apologised for using the term “hun” during a speech during an anti-racism rally on Saturday.

Ransom FA issued the apology on social media saying he wasn’t aware it was such an offensive word adding “I’m happy to learn, accept & apologise for my mistakes. If someone wants to educate me on the history of what that word means then I’m more than happy to listen”.

During his speech at the Black Lives Matter event, he said: “Everyone who grew up here, we’re Aberdonians, you know we’re Dons, you get what I mean.

“We all sang ‘stand free wherever you may be’, do you get what I mean.

“If you didn’t you’re probably a hun, but that’s cool.”

In his apology, shared on Twitter this afternoon, he said: “I wasn’t aware that it was such an offensive word. People would call Aberdonians sheep sh*ggers and then that would be said back lightheartedly, so I used it to make a point.”

While many on Twitter supported the musician and insisted the term was not racist or sectarian, some criticised him, promopting Ransom FA to say it was “hypocritical” to use the word.

More than 1,000 people attended the march in the city centre on Saturday afternoon.

The demonstration, which took place between 1pm and 3pm on Union Street, was the largest of its kind in the city since the death of George Floyd in the US last month.

The 46-year-old died after a police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25.

Demonstrators, chanting, cheering and singing, walked from the Trinity Centre to St Nicholas Street before dispersing in all directions.

Unlike some protests in other parts of the country, statues were not defaced. Organisers of the march had arranged for war veterans to stand guard at the Cowdray Hall war memorial.

Ransom FA was among a host of speakers at the event, including Gideon Gamba, Marzan Ahmed, The Voice Kids contestant Aiysha Russell, and African and Caribbean Society representatives Benaiah Okara and Olaoluwa Akisanya.

Organiser of Aberdeen’s Black Lives Matter protest ‘overwhelmed’ by support