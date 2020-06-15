Aberdeen musician apologises for saying ‘hun’ during BLM protest speech

An Aberdeen rapper has today apologised for using the term “hun” during a speech during an anti-racism rally on Saturday.

Ransom FA issued the apology on social media saying he wasn’t aware it was such an offensive word adding “I’m happy to learn, accept & apologise for my mistakes. If someone wants to educate me on the history of what that word means then I’m more than happy to listen”.

Loads of people have been on my case for using the word ‘Hun’. I wasn’t aware that it was such an offensive word… people would call aberdonians sheep shaggers and then that would be said back lightheartedly, so I used it to make a point. — Ransom FA (@RansomFA) June 15, 2020

During his speech at the Black Lives Matter event, he said: “Everyone who grew up here, we’re Aberdonians, you know we’re Dons, you get what I mean.

“We all sang ‘stand free wherever you may be’, do you get what I mean.

“If you didn’t you’re probably a hun, but that’s cool.”

This is from the BLM march in Aberdeen yesterday @RansomFA 😂 pic.twitter.com/NUIBdKXkKx — JT-🍋 (@1888JT) June 14, 2020

In his apology, shared on Twitter this afternoon, he said: “I wasn’t aware that it was such an offensive word. People would call Aberdonians sheep sh*ggers and then that would be said back lightheartedly, so I used it to make a point.”

While many on Twitter supported the musician and insisted the term was not racist or sectarian, some criticised him, promopting Ransom FA to say it was “hypocritical” to use the word.

I genuinely didn’t know it had such deep rooted meanings, unfortunately I’m an Aberdeen Fan but as my family aren’t it’s only what I learnt in and about of school. It’s hypocritical of me to have used it and I apologise. — Ransom FA (@RansomFA) June 15, 2020

More than 1,000 people attended the march in the city centre on Saturday afternoon.

The demonstration, which took place between 1pm and 3pm on Union Street, was the largest of its kind in the city since the death of George Floyd in the US last month.

The 46-year-old died after a police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck in Minneapolis on May 25.

Demonstrators, chanting, cheering and singing, walked from the Trinity Centre to St Nicholas Street before dispersing in all directions.

Unlike some protests in other parts of the country, statues were not defaced. Organisers of the march had arranged for war veterans to stand guard at the Cowdray Hall war memorial.

Ransom FA was among a host of speakers at the event, including Gideon Gamba, Marzan Ahmed, The Voice Kids contestant Aiysha Russell, and African and Caribbean Society representatives Benaiah Okara and Olaoluwa Akisanya.