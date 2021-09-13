Aberdeen music venue temporarily closes as staff are forced to self-isolate

Owners of an Aberdeen grassroots music venue have warned of the dangers of Covid as they temporarily close their doors to customers after three bartenders contracted the virus.
Krakatoa on the city’s Trinity Quay will remain closed until Tuesday following a busy trading weekend amidst staff shortages.
More than 200 customers are reported to have passed through the venue’s doors on Saturday.
