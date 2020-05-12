Aberdeen music therapist connects with youngsters despite lockdown

An Aberdeen therapist is connecting with dozens of children with complex needs during the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to her online music sessions.

Emmeline McCracken, 29, has been virtually dialling in to homes across the city to play her piano to youngsters from Orchard Brae school.

The former Robert Gordon College pupil trained as music therapist at Queen Margaret University in Edinburgh before returning to the north-east.

She is using video call technology like FaceTime, Zoom and Whatsapp to connect with hundreds of kids across the city.

Emmeline plays piano and sings songs that the children know and she also records videos for children to join in with her using the Makaton sign language system.

She said it is the ideal way to connect with people while the coronavirus lockdown measures continue.

Emmeline said: “I’ve done well over 100 online sessions. I’ve been providing for children with main additional support needs and with profound learning difficulties.

“I’ve also sent out videos of online activities and Makaton sign songs. They’ve been getting a lot of views so people have been used a lot as well.

“We are doing a variety of either well-known songs or familiar children’s songs. It is an ideal way to communicate with the children during this time and have fun with music.”

Emmeline, who lives in Cults, runs her own company called Elm Music Therapy and also plays music at the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital with the Archie Foundation.

Emmeline said: “It is really nice to be able to do this.

“One of the parents said to me ‘we’ll see you next week, it is the highlight of our week.’

“So it is been really good to have that kind of feedback.

“This has highlighted the importance of the arts and now we have all slowed down we are getting a chance to enjoy them.”

Emmeline added some of the children taking part in her sessions don’t have musical instruments so they using pots and pans for makeshift drums.