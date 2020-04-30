Aberdeen music studio receives cards for fundraising veteran Captain Tom

An Aberdeen recording studio has been sent dozens of birthday cards meant for Captain Tom Moore.

The veteran is celebrating the milestone today and has raised more than £30 million for NHS Charities Together by doing laps of his garden.

It has emerged the Captain Toms facility in Ann Street has received some of the cards meant for the veteran who is living with daughter and her family in Bedfordshire.

A message on the studio’s Facebook page said: “Ooops! Built up a fair wee pile of birthday cards for Captain Tom Moore mistakenly sent to us over the last few days.

“Worry not, we’ll forward them on to the most popular fundraising centenarian in the country to add his collection of apparently over 125,000 100th birthday cards.”