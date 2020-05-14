Aberdeen music students create record special lockdown performance

A school orchestra and choir are virtually recording songs to create musical masterpieces during the lockdown.

A total of 78 pupils and staff at Albyn School have banded together to perform their anthem, to the classic Highland Cathedral tune.

The song was first created for the Annual Elphinstone Hall Charity concert in March 2019, which was adapted from the Albyn School Prayer.

Their video and has now had over four thousand views on Facebook since its release on Thursday.

Music teacher and head of the ambitious project, Shirley Magill, 47, has been teaching students in Aberdeen for six years. After writing the school song in 2019, she decided to go one step further and record it with her pupils during lockdown. Both former and current pupils at the school have collaborated on the video, which has proved a hit online.

The Portlethen-based teacher said: “People wanted to come together.

“It’s a nice thing to do and it’s been good to get so many people involved and get some variation with the former pupils.”

To pull it off, Shirley used a composing software package to create individual parts for each student and a guide track for them to play with or sing along to, ensuring everyone is playing along in time to the music and in the right key.

Each pupil plays their instrument or sings along to the guided track listen to on their headphones while recording themselves on a phone.

Finally, they send their video clip to Shirley, who works her magic to create a single performance.

She said: “I’ve never done any video editing before so it was quite a steep learning curve.

“I had to chop it off in different sections but I’m getting faster at it and I’m getting better.

“The youngest person involved was eight – it’s really been a privilege to do this.

“It’s quite moving to see people sending their videos and you can imagine people are nervous about sending in a solo piece.

“But when you put it all together, it’s a really rich sound.”

The first song played under lockdown was Dambusters – the tune the orchestra normally plays for upper six students normally walking into closing ceremonies held in June at the Beach Ballroom.

Their third and final piece will be their rendition of Land of Hope and Glory – the exit march usually performed for students as they embark on their new paths.

Despite the current circumstances under lockdown, the school is determined to give their students the send-off they deserve.

She said: “These songs are the staple ones of our closing ceremony.

“For sixth years they march into Dambusters and leave to Hope and Glory, so I’m working on what I’ll do with that.

“I’ll have the orchestra playing it and the choir coming in at top.”

Shirley says the time spent with pupils means they often form a close bond, and she feels a responsibility to ensure they all receive a fitting end to their school years.

She said: “They are missing out on all of this stuff and it just seems like such a good opportunity to do this.

“Dambusters and Hope and Glory are marches so it’s relatively straightforward to put together.

“It will be great for them to have this and in some ways more special because they have a lasting record of it.

“Music seems to be a thing we can do in lockdown if you are fairly creative with it.

“There’s quite a lot of things going on in Aberdeen, but it’s really lovely to bring people together.”

