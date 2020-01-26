Aberdeen music school to rock audiences with free concert

Talented young music students are making their final preparations to take the stage for a free annual concert.

The Aberdeen City Music School will star in the show of work at the Music Hall on Saturday March 7 from 5pm.

Sonia Scaife, director of the music school which is based at Dyce Academy, said: “We are delighted to return to the Music Hall this spring and hoping to once again have an audience of over 1,000.

“This year’s programme includes all types of music from musical theatre and popular music to jazz, Scottish traditional and classical.”

Education and children services convener John Wheeler said: “The Music School’s annual concert is always a major event in Aberdeen’s musical calendar.”

Email edonati@aberdeencity.gov.uk to get some free tickets for the event.