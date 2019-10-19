Aberdeen music event to be rearranged after ‘safety concerns’ closed it down

Organisers of a dance music event are hopeful of rearranging the gig after it was shut down mid-way over “safety concerns”.

Music fans at Industrial were ordered to leave Pittodrie’s Richard Donald stand before the headline act could even set foot on the stage.

Organisers Digital Love said the decision to halt the event was taken by the venue operator Sodexo and it was due to “minor incidents”.

Revellers were told there had been an incident and to make their way outside.

DJ Eddie Halliwell, who has been named DJ of the year twice, was standing behind the stage ready to go on when the gig was stopped just after 9pm last weekend.

A spokesman for the group apologised for the cancellation and said they were “working round the clock” to bring Halliwell back to the Granite City.

He said: “On Saturday afternoon and evening we held the first Industrial event.

“It was a perfect setting and the atmosphere the crowd generated was electric.

“Just after 9pm a couple of minor incidents occurred in a short space of time and the decision was taken to close the event early.

“We did not make this decision and it was out of our hands. We do, however, respect the decision.

“Our final act, Eddie Halliwell, was due on stage and unfortunately could not play.

“We have been working round the clock to arrange for Eddie to come back to Aberdeen as soon as possible.

“He said he was really excited to be playing on Saturday and was naturally devastated he couldn’t play.

“Everyone who had a ticket and attended the event will be given a free ticket to this new event.”

A Sodexo spokeswoman said: “I can confirm that an event held on Saturday was closed due to safety concerns of those attending.”