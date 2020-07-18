Aberdeen museums showcase maritime collection

Marine exhibits from Aberdeen museum collections have been showcased to mark national seafarers week.

The annual week-long celebration of seafarers took place last week, with the city council’s museum service showcasing some of the delights of its collections online.

Curator Jim Inglis selected several different pieces from the archives that highlighted what it was like at sea for workers in and around Aberdeen, which was then shared on social media.

One of the more unusual pieces from the archive shared was a diarrhoea sample, found in the medical chest of an Aberdeen fishing vessel which was found on the coast of Hoy.

A regular ailment suffered aboard fishing boats, any British merchant vessel by the 19th century carrying more than 50 passengers and crew were required to have a designated surgeon on board in case of a contagious disease break out, although they were there to treat all ailments from trauma to toothache.

Another piece was a memorial card, which commemorates Harry Main from Park Street in Aberdeen, a stoker aboard the SS Hogarth which was torpedoed off the Northumberland coast when carrying 650 tons of general cargo from London to Aberdeen on June 7, 1918.

Of 27 crew, who all hailed from Aberdeen, only one survived.

During the First World War, many mariners from the city lost their lives – some on requisitioned fishing vessels to clear mines, with others on fishing or merchant vessels when they were attacked or struck a mine and went down with their ship.

Jim also chose to highlight mariners in distress, using the most recent case of the crew of the Malaviya 7, which was impounded in Aberdeen after the owners refused to pay the crew who were stranded thousands of miles from home without money or a place to stay.

The Aberdeen community came to their aid, providing food and other necessities until they were able to recover their wages through a court case.

Another record of seafarers requiring aid which is held by the museums is the Danish ship Xenia, which was driven aground in a storm off Whinnyford on February 1, 1903. Locals managed to rescue all but two of the 24 crew, and after they were back in Denmark, the crew commissioned a photo and sent it to Whinnyford to record their appreciation.

In Aberdeen, the city’s links between seafarers and religion are strong, with one of the churches dedicated to St Nicholas, patron of seafarers.

Today, they can still find both spiritual and practical support in the city in organisations such as The Mission to Deep Sea Fishermen, The Apostleship of the Sea and the Aberdeen Seafarers Centre.

The final item showcased by the museums was a letter written by Captain Charles Matheson aboard the clipper Thermopylae in 1875, addressed to Little Gracie.

He spoke of a letter received and he also recounted danger to messengers taking letters to the mail boat.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman said: “Seafarer’s Awareness Week always has a special significance for Aberdeen given our rich maritime history which is documented in our marvellous Maritime Museum collection.

“The theme this year is the worldwide impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on incomes of maritime workers and the separation of seafarers from their families.

“The objects that curator Jim Inglis has selected for this article reflect the themes of separation and illness that are affecting everyone at this moment, not least seafarers.

“The seas have always been dangerous and challenging places to work and risks undertaken by our seafarers throughout history have made Aberdeen a city synonymous with seafaring.”

Although the Maritime Museum is currently closed, people can still tour the museum’s collections by using the Smartify app.

For more information, visit https://smartify.org/tour/discover-aberdeen-maritime-museum-tour