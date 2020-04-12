Aberdeen museums showcase archives online

Aberdeen’s museum service has begun sharing more archive content on social media while venues are shut due to coronavirus.

Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums has been uploading snippets from its extensive collection to its Facebook page to keep people interested while they can’t visit exhibits in person.

The service operates the Aberdeen Art Gallery, Cowdray Hall and Remembrance Hall, the Aberdeen Maritime Museum, Provost Skene’s House and the Tolbooth Museum.

It is now encouraging people to “museum from home” and visit the collections virtually online.

Each day, staff have been sharing images showing some of the extensive artefacts, including paintings, clothing, photographs and more.

It has also paid a visit to George Washington Wilson’s photographs, part of a Cartomania exhibition which was due to end shortly at the Maritime Museum.

The archives can be searched online by visiting aagm.co.uk, with images uploaded on its Facebook page Aberdeen Art Gallery and Museums.

