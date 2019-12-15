Aberdeen museum’s replica wartime trench wins award

An Aberdeen museum’s outdoor replica trench which gives a glimpse into life during wartime has scooped an award.

The Moffat Trench at the Gordon Highlanders Museum won the Innovation in Tourism Award at the 2019 Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards at Aberdeen’s Chester Hotel.

The trench was designed to promote learning about the First World War and give an insight into what conditions were like for a soldier posted on the Western Front.

Youngsters from north-east schools have also visited the trench exhibition as part of the World War One School’s Workshop.

Ruth Cox, museum curator, said: “The award is a wonderful way to end what has been a really busy season, with visitor figures up by 50% since the attraction was opened earlier this year.

“The award is also testament to the fantastic visitor experience that our brilliant volunteer guides provide on a daily basis when showing visitors around the trench.”

The attraction was named after Lieutenant Colonel Francis Moffat DSO.

He was awarded the Distinguished Service Order (DSO) medal for his action at the Battle of Ypres with the 8th/10th Battalion of the Gordon Highlanders on August 30 1917.

His daughter, Dr Margaret Moffat, pictured, who was a volunteer at the museum for many years, was on hand with MSP Graeme Dey to declare the trench open in March this year.

Lewis Gibbon, the museum’s learning officer, added: “It’s fantastic to see the trench being recognised with this honour.

“It has already proved to be a great resource for our schools who visit and provides an additional immersive aspect to their learning experience which brings history to life.”

During the First World War more than 50,000 men served in the ranks of the Gordon Highlanders.

Of those 50,000, 9,000 were killed in action and 20,000 wounded or listed as missing.

Gordon Highlanders were present at every major action on the Western Front,