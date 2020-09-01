Aberdeen museum volunteer wins £250 in Evening Express bingo competition

A volunteer at the Gordon Highlanders Museum has spoken of the moment he discovered he had won £250 in the Evening Express Bingo competition.

James Crighton, who lives in Rubislaw, said this was the first time he had won after playing since it first started.

He said: “We’ve bought the Evening Express for years, and it just started to come up so we do it every day, just tick off the numbers. It was on Friday we got the last number.

“It said you couldn’t claim until Monday, so I phoned this number and I got phoned back to say I’d won £250.

“It felt very good, it was nice.”

James, 76, who now volunteers at the museum after retiring from the oil industry three years ago, added: “It’ll go towards a holiday down south.

“We’ll take a drive and just have two or three nights down there at some of the coastal places down in Devon and Cornwall, like Brixham, maybe the end of September.”