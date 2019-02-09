Aberdeen murderer’s sentence appeal rejected

A convicted murderer has had his bid to have his sentence slashed thrown out.

Cameron Laurie, 34, was found guilty of beating a man to death at an Aberdeen flat, along with co-accused Ryan Gibb.

It was the second time a jury had found the pair guilty of murdering James Chadwick, 37, and they were handed life terms with a minimum of 18 years each last July.

Their original conviction over Mr Chadwick’s death in 2015 at a flat in the city’s Holland Street had been overturned in 2017.

Laurie lodged an appeal against his sentence, however in a written opinion, appeal judges rejected his attempt to cut his sentence.

Gibb and Laurie struck Mr Chadwick on the face and kicked and stamped on his head and body on August 31-September 1, 2015.

However, an allegation they struck him with a dog lead was deleted from the charge.

The jury also found them guilty of a second charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by attempting to clean blood from floors and surfaces and falsely claiming to have witnessed a man being assaulted.

Laurie’s appeal submission argued the punishment part should be lowered because of the deletion of the use of the dog lead in the second trial.

The submission stated: “The appellant’s involvement had thereby become less serious than it had been after the first trial.

“There had been a qualitative basis for distinguishing between the two accused. There had been no direct evidence linking the appellant to the kicking or stamping, whereas the co-accused was in a different position.”

In the written decision from judges, Lord Turnbull, Lord Drummond Young and Lord Justice General, this argument was rejected.

The decision states: “The difficulty with the appellant’s contention is that neither accused elected to provide any evidence on how or why this murder came to have been committed. Neither testified to his part in the attack.

“The deletion of the use of the dog lead was not a significant part of the overall violence. There is therefore no substance in the grounds of appeal against the punishment part.

“As the judge reports, this was a very violent attack upon a vulnerable person in his own home. Given the appellant’s record, the period selected cannot be regarded as excessive. To that extent, the appeal is refused.”

However, the judges did reduce a five-year term he was serving concurrently – which means he serves it at the same time, rather than in addition to, his life sentence, for attempting to defeat the ends of justice to one year.

That is the same term imposed for that charge after the first trial.

The appeal judges accepted the submission sentence imposed at retrial must not be greater than the original.