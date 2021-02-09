Aberdeen murder trial put on hold after juror is ‘completely snowed in’

A judge has been forced to put a murder trial on hold due to the heavy snow.

Norman Duncan is currently on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh, accused of murdering Margaret Robertson in her home in Aberdeen.

However, judge Lady Scott today halted the proceedings until Thursday after advising the 14 jurors that their last remaining member had been “completely snowed in”.

She said that a heightened travel warning was expected and it was important that those in attendance were able to get home.

Duncan, 42, is alleged to have seized hold of Ms Robertson, 54, pulled her, struggled with her, touched her breast, sexually assaulted her and repeatedly stabbed her on the head, neck and body with a knife or similar sharp instrument on September 25, 2019, at her flat in Promenade Court.

Duncan has lodged a special defence of incrimination to the murder charge.

Lady Scott addressed the jurors via video link as they watched from a nearby cinema complex.

She said: “As you will see, one of your members is not present. It is not her fault, she is completely snowed in.”

The judge said an amber warning was anticipated for travel and it was important that they were able to get home.

Lady Scott said some courts were not sitting on Wednesday as a result of the continuing conditions.

She added: “I am minded to do that and start again on Thursday.”

She thanked jurors for their patience as they left the cinema.