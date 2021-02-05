Aberdeen murder accused had ‘healing wounds’ on hands days after allegedly stabbing grandmother to death

A grandmother who was found dead in her home had sustained multiple stab wounds, a murder trial heard yesterday.

The High Court in Edinburgh was told that several of the injuries inflicted on 54-year-old Margaret Robertson could have caused her death on their own.

Pathologist Dr David Sadler said: “There were maybe three or four of the stab wounds that could have been fatal in themselves.”

Ms Robertson, known as Meg, was found dead at her flat at Promenade Court, in Aberdeen, in September 2019 with serious injuries that included neck wounds.

Norman Duncan, 42, has denied assaulting and murdering Ms Robertson.

Forensic medical examiner Dr Carolyn Rennie said she examined Duncan at a custody suite at Kittybrewster on October 2.

She said that among her findings she had noted healing wounds to his hands.

It is alleged that he seized hold of her, pulled her, struggled with her, touched her breast, sexually assaulted her and repeatedly stabbed her on the head, neck and body with a knife or similar sharp instrument.

Duncan is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice between September 25 and October 1 in 2019 at 45 Promenade Court, addresses at Seaton Walk and Northsea Court and elsewhere.

It is alleged he changed out of and washed bloodstained clothing and trainers, washed or discarded a bloodstained knife or sharp instrument, hid from police and provided false personal details to officers.

He is also alleged to have been in possession of the Class A drug cocaine at the time.

The trial before judge Lady Scott continues.