Aberdeen mural of Scotland captain Rachel Corsie celebrates women in football

A mural has been spray-painted on an Aberdeen building to celebrate women in sport.

Rachel Corsie’s image has been recreated by a team of three people on the side of the Student Roost accommodation block on West North Street.

The Graffiti Kings group has been working flat out for the past three days to paint the giant picture of the Aberdeen-born footballer.

Passers-by stopped to watch the artists at work yesterday and admire the latest addition to the city’s impressive street art collection.

The design itself was created by an artist commissioned by Twitter and FIFA to promote Women in Football and the World Cup, which gets under way tomorrow.

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie said: “The mural is recognition of the achievements of the current Scotland National Team and it has been really special to be part of the ongoing growth and success.

“It’s significant for women’s sport that the profile continues to rise and we are giving it a platform that can be accessible to all.”

Passerby Michael Craib, 64, from Bridge of Don, said: “It’s fantastic. We just came out of Morrison’s and spotted it.

“We’ll be coming back to see it once it’s finished.

“It’s good (for an Aberdeen footballer) to get recognition, it’s absolutely fantastic.”

Other images are being created across the UK in the home towns of other stars heading to France.

[THREAD] 10 World Cup giants ⚽ by 10 🔥 illustrators across the UK. Keep your 👀 peeled.#Lionesses #SWNT 👇 pic.twitter.com/xQ8OLOAr59 — Twitter UK (@TwitterUK) June 6, 2019

A mural of footballer Caroline Weir has been painted on the side of a wall in Dunfermline.

Wow😅 Never thought I’d see anything like this in my hometown! 💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 https://t.co/kV4K8czXnl — Caroline Weir (@itscarolineweir) June 4, 2019

Graham Golden and Darren Cullen from Graffiti Kings said it was “amazing” to be involved in the project.

Graham added: “We think it’s important women in sport are being supported and it’s important for people to see women can paint graffiti too.”

Rachel, 29, began her career in the north-east, playing for Stonehaven, before joining the Aberdeen Ladies team.

She now plays for NWSL side Utah Royals and has more than 100 caps for Scotland.

Martin Nicol, manager at Student Roost, said: “We are delighted to be part of this iconic mural for Scottish captain, Rachel Corsie.

“It has been mesmerising watching the GraffitiKings at work and our students are eager to see the finished masterpiece this evening.

“We’re especially proud that this mural is on the side of our Mealmarket Exchange property, not only will the building become a talking point in Aberdeen but we believe it will also bring a sense of togetherness for the local community.

“Mural art has become very fashionable in Aberdeen and we anticipate it will be extremely popular with students, sports fans and visitors alike.

“Aberdeen and sport go hand-in-hand and although our residents will be supporting a variety of teams at this World Cup, we’ll certainly have a soft spot for our fellow Aberdonian here at Mealmarket Exchange”.