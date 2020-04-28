Aberdeen mum’s warning to parents as son, 13, falls victim to coronavirus

An Aberdeen mum today issued a stark warning to other parents after her teenage son fell critically ill with Covid-19.

Torry youngster Lewis Greig, 13, suddenly became unwell last week with a high temperature.

His family initially thought he had a bug – and were assured he did not have coronavirus as he did not have a dry cough.

But Lewis’s condition became gradually worse, and he began to show other symptoms, including a rash, red swollen eyes and vomiting.

He was admitted to hospital in Aberdeen before being transferred to an intensive care unit in Glasgow, where he tested positive for the virus.

The teenager was in a critical but stable condition but is showing signs of improvement, although his family must wear protective equipment while visiting.

His mum Karen Simpson, 38, spoke about Lewis’ ordeal to warn parents that children with Covid-19 can show different symptoms to adults.

Karen, who is currently staying in a Glasgow hotel to be close to her son, with her partner and Lewis’s dad Wayne, 47, said: “It all started last Saturday when we discovered he had a temperature. It was really high – about 40.5 degrees.

“At first we didn’t think it was anything too major. We assumed he had a bug and that it would pass.

“On the Sunday though, things weren’t any better and Lewis started to get progressively worse as the week went on.

“He started being sick, had a sore head and was really tired. We’d already been on the phone to the Covid-19 hub on 111 and they said to make sure he was drinking – if they needed to admit him they would.

“By Thursday, he had developed a measles-like rash on his hands and his eyes went deep red and bloodshot.

“On Friday morning, he woke up in a bad way. We phoned the doctor, who had a quick look at him and they phoned the sick kids’ hospital.

“We took him up straight away, and when we got there, he couldn’t walk from the car into the building.”

Within hours of being taken to hospital, Lochside Academy pupil Lewis had been put on a ventilator to help him breathe.

And in the early hours of Saturday, he was transferred to Glasgow by ambulance.

Karen said: “I have never seen anything like it before. It was so scary. The first few tests they did came back negative for Covid-19. But then they did another one and that came back positive on Sunday night.”

Karen now wants to make other parents aware of tell-tale signs which may show children are suffering from the virus.

She said: “I want to help other parents understand how to spot it.

“They might show some really strange symptoms which aren’t fitting with the normal coronavirus symptoms. Make sure you get them checked and keep pushing to have them tested.

“One of the doctors said to us children don’t present with a dry cough like adults do. In children, there’s an inflammatory reaction which makes it look like an autoimmune disease.”

Lewis, who is a brother to Nathan, Sam, Abby, Jorja and Eli, is now showing small signs of progress – and his family are determined to help him pull through.

Karen said: “Lewis is now making small steady steps towards getting better, although he is still having to have quite a lot of medication and is still on a ventilator.

“He’s able to move now and knows when we go into his room, although we can’t have very much contact with him and need to wear PPE.

“But he is showing some positive signs and he is definitely in the right place.

“He will get through this because he is a fighter.”

Warning from doctors

NHS doctors have been warned to look out for severe reactions in children – including symptoms like Lewis’s.

An urgent alert issued by NHS England said there was a “growing concern” a Covid-19-related inflammatory syndrome was emerging.

A number of youngsters across the country had symptoms similar to toxic shock, including a temperature, low blood pressure, a rash and difficulty breathing. Some also had tummy pain, vomiting and diarrhoea.

According to experts, these are signs of the body becoming overwhelmed as it tries to fight off an infection.

However, they maintain very few children become seriously ill.

Concerned parents should contact NHS 111 for advice or 999 in an emergency.

