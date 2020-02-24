‘There was so much poison in her blood we were told to prepare for the worst’ – Aberdeen mum’s fears as girl, 6, rushed to hospital

An Aberdeen mum has told how doctors said her daughter could have died after falling ill with undiagnosed sinusitis.

Six-year-old Leanna Deans was rushed to hospital earlier this month after the skin around one of her eyes became so swollen she was unable to open her eyelid.

Tests were carried out and revealed she had an abscess on a bone behind her eye.

Doctors told her family the little girl had been suffering from sinusitis which had developed into cellulitis, a potentially serious bacterial infection.

Her mother, Jennifer Reid, 42, had become concerned about the health of her young daughter after she started to feel unwell in September and had called the city’s Denburn Medical Practice.

She said Leanna was diagnosed with a viral infection during a phone consultation and was prescribed medication.

However, Leanna’s health deteriorated throughout the next couple of months and she developed sores in her nose and lips.

Eventually her condition got so bad she was rushed to the Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital this month where it was discovered that she had sinusitis.

Jennifer said doctors warned that her daughter could have died if she was left untreated any longer.

There was so much poison in my daughter’s blood we were told to prepare for the worst

She said: “We were just told it was a viral infection and to let it run its course but she kept getting worse and worse.

“When she was rushed to hospital we asked doctors to take some blood tests and she was given a CT scan where they discovered an abscess on a bone behind her eye which could have needed surgery.

“There was so much poison in my daughter’s blood we were told to prepare for the worst.

“She was in hospital for more than a week while they ran tests and they eventually prescribed her a course of antibiotics which she is still on now.

“My little girl could have died if her condition was left untreated for any longer but I am glad she got the right treatment eventually.”

Little Leanna is the youngest of six siblings and is now back at her home in Northfield recovering and her mother wants to know why her daughter’s condition was not diagnosed last year.

Jennifer, who works as a care assistant, wants to raise awareness of the condition and hopes to make sure that no other child is left waiting for the right treatment.

She said: “I knew there was something more seriously wrong with her as she is usually a bubbly little girl who bounced off walls but she was very withdrawn since September.

“I noticed a huge difference in her, she was not the same child for months and was not her happy-go-lucky self.

“She is not a big kid but she also lost a lot of weight in the time so it was obvious something else was going on.

Jennifer’s partner has written to NHS Grampian to raise concerns.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “It is clear Leanna’s family have a number of concerns about her care.

“We would encourage them to get in touch with our Feedback team and we will ensure a full investigation is carried out.

“We cannot comment on individual patients, their diagnosis or their treatment.