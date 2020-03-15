Aberdeen mum raising money to help son, Aaron, live like a little boy

An Aberdeen woman is fundraising to pay for care for her disabled son at a rehabilitation centre to help him improve the quality of his life.

Irina Ganecka’s son Aaron suffers from a number of health conditions, including global development delay and epilepsy.

The four-year-old cannot walk unaided, does not talk and is unable to feed himself properly.

She believes her son also has learning difficulties although this has not been diagnosed by doctors.

Now Irina wants to send Aaron to Adeli Medical Centre in Slovakia for a course of treatment which could help him live a better life.

Specialists there will carry out a series of tests to help them determine the best course of action.

She said: “If there is a chance to improve his quality of life or his independence then I want to take it.

“I’m fundraising for £10,000 to get him rehab there, and also pay for flights and accommodation in Slovakia.

“The treatment they will put him on will help his development, and they pay close attention to the results and tailor the treatment to how he reacts.

“It will make a huge difference to Aaron’s life.

“One of the goals is for him to develop the ability to walk and speak as well as his self-care ability, but also to strive to achieve non-dependence on family members.”

Aaron has struggled with learning things since he was a baby – at eight months old he would not sit up by himself.

When he was 15 months old, he started to crawl but had to wear a helmet to protect his head.

However, on a family holiday his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to hospital.

Irina said: “Our first holiday when he was 10 months old changed his life and mine.

“We had a barbecue with family around, great weather, sun, and my son started to vomit, had convulsions and fell unconscious.

“My dad took us to hospital and I thought my heart was going to stop.

“My son started to have epileptic seizures with every fever and since this holiday every time he catches a bug, or had a high temperature, we would end up being in hospital.

“Now my boy is four-and-a-half years old and he is 22-month seizure free.

“He is not talking, but he understands a lot and communicates mainly by noises and some simple actions. He is not toilet trained.

“He tries his best to learn to use a fork and spoon, he has progressed. However, I still have to feed him.”

Irina lives in Seaton with her son and works part-time in the retail department at Aberdeen International Airport.

She is from Latvia originally and wants to send Aaron for 12 days of treatment during the summer.

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help fundraise, with the total currently sitting at just over £2,000.

Irina added: “He’s never been to anything like this before but afterwards I think it will make a significant difference to the way he acts.

“With his walking, he does pull himself to standing but his legs are turned inside and because of hypotonia he does not stand for long.

“But all this time he is always improving, he shows good progress. Slowly, very slowly, but he gets there.

“At nursery he is using a pacer, it is a special walker. He wears a splint most of the time as well.

“He has lots of specialists involved and everyone tries to help as much as they can, but no one can give me any information about his diagnosis.”

If you would like to donate to Irina’s cause, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-aaron-to-go-to-rehabilitation-center