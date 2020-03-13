Aberdeen mum Pat is stepping out to say thanks to charity with Kiltwalk

An Aberdeen woman is limbering up to take part in the Kiltwalk to raise money for a charity that supports her daughter.

Pat Stanley, 59, from Cove, will be taking on the 15-mile Big Stroll at the Aberdeen event to raise cash for Archway.

The parent-led local charity, based in the city, provides care and support to children and adults with learning disabilities.

Now entering its 30th year, Archway is celebrating its pearl anniversary and Pat has pledged her support for an organisation that has helped her daughter for 20 years.

The Big Stroll marks the first of many feats for Pat, who aims to complete a range of challenges in the run-up to her 60th birthday next year.

She said: “I’m trying to challenge myself but, more importantly, it’s to raise funds for Archway because they look after our daughter.”

Her daughter, Beth Stanley, will be 30 this year – making her the same age as Archway.

Since she was young, she has received help to allow her to live a more independent life.

Pat said: “Archway has supported us with respite care from when she was nine and a few years ago she started using the shared care facilities, which meant she was with them for a month and then home for a month.”

Last year the opportunity arose for Beth to go into permanent care and in June she moved into the charity care unit at Berryden Mills, with Pat saying she has “taken to it like a duck to water”.

She said: “She’s more confident, she’s more independent, we get some sleep, it’s a win-win.”

The Archway Pearls will take on the Kiltwalk on Sunday June 7, with the funds raised being used to build another permanent care unit in Aberdeen.

Pat said: “We opened our newest one last year, in June.

“We managed to purchase and convert a bungalow in St Margaret’s Place to make it suitable for ladies and we need to do more because all of our little people at special school get bigger and need somewhere.”

With the support from the sidelines of her husband David Stanley, 61, she says she is more than ready to put her best foot forward for Kiltwalk.

Kiltwalk ensures 100% of all funds raised go directly to the charity of the individuals’ choosing.

The 50% top-up applied this year by the Hunter Foundation means charities have a helping hand in smashing their targets.

Pat is urging individuals and companies without a particular cause in mind to don a kilt too and walk in aid of Archway.

She said: “It’s a big year and we certainly encourage anyone who wants to come along and do the Kiltwalk and support us, because we are quite a small charity.

“It was set up by Aberdeen parents when there was nothing, and we need your support.”

Paul Cooney, Kiltwalk CEO, said “We’re really pleased that she’s taking part in Kiltwalk. It’s a great example to everyone that you can make a huge impact through Kiltwalk no matter what age you are or what distance you are going, whether it’s the Mighty Stride the Big Stroll or the Wee Wander.

“She’s an inspiration to others and I look forward to seeing her on June 7.”

Kiltwalk 2020 is set to return across four cities this year

The charity event, which has been held since 2011, sees thousands of people put on a kilt in aid of their favourite cause. With locations across Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Dundee, many choose to take on one walk or a “grand slam” of all four.

Aberdeen Kiltwalk takes place on Sunday June 7, with the ultimate challenge of the 26-mile Mighty Stride beginning at 9am from Potarch Green. The Big Stroll is 15 miles between Crathes Castle and Duthie Park and those walking the Wee Wander will begin at noon and cover a distance of five miles.

Visit thekiltwalk.co.uk to register.