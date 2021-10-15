Aberdeen mum left wheelchair bound after botch operation by struck-off surgeon

An Aberdeen mum says she was the victim of a botch surgery by a now struck-off surgeon, leaving her “at the mercy of carers”.

Donna Porter was 41 years old and the mum to a 5-year-old little boy when she was called up for spinal surgery at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The date was set for January 10 2008, to help treat pains she suffered as a result of fluid gathering in her spine.

But now over 13 years on, the once busy mum who worked at Aberdeen Airport “jumping in and out of helicopters” now faces long days sat in her recliner or wheelchair “at the mercy of carers”.

Miss Porter was treated by neurosurgeon Emmanuel Labram – who was later struck off for an unrelated case in the same year where he convinced his patient she did not need further treatment after falsely removing her brain tumour.

He lied to colleagues and even forged documents to keep up the lie.

By the time it emerged in 2010 that the tumour had not been fully removed, it was inoperable.

After he was struck off in 2013, Miss Porter said she couldn’t believe it.

“I had my worries right from the start,” she explained, saying how repeat phone calls to the hospital asking to speak to her surgeon eventually led to a message from his secretary.

“He said not to worry and that he’d explain everything on the day of the operation – I’d be in for five days and I’ll be fine when I go home.

“So I just took it as gospel.”

Alarm bells ring

However, after parking her car and walking into ARI that Thursday morning, Miss Porter didn’t once imagine that she wouldn’t be able to walk back out.

Waking up in the hospital bed, she said she thought to herself: “Is there something wrong that I can’t move my arm or my leg? Is it trapped under something?”

Shortly after, a nurse came in to tell her the operation had not gone to plan.

“Alarm bells started ringing from there.

“He never once said anything that there could be a wheelchair at the end of it,” she said.

“My parents had just passed the year before and my son was only five – I would never have risked being stuck in a wheelchair.”

‘I stopped living and started existing’

Miss Porter claims that she was then told by the surgeon not to panic and that physiotherapy at Woodend Hospital would mean “everything will come back”.

“You’ll be fine,” he told her.

“Again, I just took his word for it,” she explained.

“It was the doctor at Woodend who said you do realise that we can’t get you back to the way you were.

“This is permanent and we can only try and make things a bit easier for you.

“The shock was just unbelievable – I just didn’t know how I was going to cope but when you are a mother you have just got to adjust.

“I stopped living and started existing.

“Every part of my life changed. I would have gone back to work, I liked going out and doing stuff with my friends – nothing’s the same.”

“I’ve missed out on a lot and my son has missed out on a lot and that’s what drains me more than anything else.”

It wasn’t Miss Porter’s first experience with Labram, who had previously done a neck surgery which “went great” with “brilliant aftercare”.

But after her second operation Miss Porter said: “he was reluctant to come near my bed and he wasn’t like that the first time.”

‘He laughed at me’

She says follow up appointments were “totally different”, claiming the surgeon knew he had done something wrong – even laughing at her.

“He would say ‘oh come on Donna, you knew this could happen, it must be your memory’ and he was smiling. I was so annoyed.

“Because I put a complaint into the hospital about him, every appointment after that I was taking someone from an advocacy service.

“Even the guy from advocacy came out the door and said ‘I wanted to smack his face'”.

Not long after Miss Porter was transferred to a second surgeon for her follow up appointments.

“I thought what a cheek. It was either because he couldn’t look me in the eye or because I was kicking up too much fuss every time that I went,” she said.

After getting home and realising her life would never be the same again – Miss Porter went on to seek legal action and claim compensation.

“I wasn’t believed and he told loads of lies to stop me from getting anywhere. It sickens me.

“When I reported it he said he had told me what could happen and they took his word for it.

“The insurance wrote back and said to me I was warned before hand, which I wasn’t or there is no way I would have done it.”

She says to this day her medical records don’t show the extent of the operation.

‘I just hate him’

“I think there is going to be lots of people out there that have been operated on by him, thinking they are crazy,” she says.

After falling from her wheelchair, Miss Porter has now just finished a three month stint in hospital and has been forced to rely on carers ever since.

“I just hate him. It frightens me that he could be practicing in another country,” she said.

“Everyday I wish I could go back. He said he would make things easier for me, that’s what the operation was for.

“And I am going to get worse every year.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “This person has not been an employee of NHS Grampian for some time.”