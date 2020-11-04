Aberdeen mum gears for up another charity challenge

An Aberdeen mum is preparing for another gruelling challenge to raise cash for the charity that helped her young cousin.

Finley Wilson suffered from a rare heart condition and sadly passed away last year, aged just two.

The toddler was cared for at Robin House in Balloch, run by Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS). Dedicated staff also supported Finley’s parents and family.

Naomii Mitchell, from Bridge of Don, completed the Virtual Toughest Mudder event in August which was held in placed of Europe’s Toughest Mudder.

© Supplied by CHAS

The 26-year-old raised £3,000 for CHAS with her efforts which took through Duthie Park and along the River Dee.

Now Naomii is gearing up for another huge challenge this coming weekend when she takes part in the World’s Toughest Mudder.

To complete the challenge, Naomii will have to run as many five-mile laps as possible in 24 hours and also complete a series of physical and mental challenges after each lap.

She takes part in the endurance event on Saturday, November 7.

© Supplied by CHAS

Naomii, who is mum to eight-year-old twins, Jay and Aston, said: “Finley was a happy, funny, loving little boy who had a love for tractors. He was a brilliant big brother to his little brother, Jack and he knew how to get his way with his mummy and daddy with his cuteness.

“In May 2019, our family was turned upside down when Finley unexpectedly lost his life. He was just two years old and should have had his whole life ahead of him.

“Thankfully, CHAS were there for Finley’s family and helped them feel they were not alone. Finley spent some time in Robin House so his close family members could say their goodbyes. I cannot thank CHAS enough for everything they did for my family during such a heartbreaking time.

“Not only were they there to support Finley’s mum and dad, Dawn and Andy but they were also there for his grandparents, aunties, uncles and little cousins.

“For me, when it comes to fundraising I have to do something that is going to be challenging. Europe’s Toughest Mudder was my hardest challenge so far but I managed to take a spot on the leader board as the first female in my age category and sixth place overall!

“Afterwards I knew I wanted to do something more for Finley so I decided I was going to push myself to the extreme by taking on the ultimate challenge – the World’s Toughest Mudder and I can’t wait to smash it!.”

© Supplied by CHAS

CHAS Community Fundraiser, Emma Moore said: “We are so grateful to Naomii for taking on yet another epic challenge for CHAS in memory of Finley and we wish her the best of luck.

“Now, more than ever, we rely on our fundraisers completing challenges such as this to help us continue our work keeping the joy alive for all the vulnerable children in our care across Scotland and their families.”

To donate to Naomii’s page visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/naomii-mitchell