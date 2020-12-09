A mum has told of how her family’s dream return to their fire-hit home before Christmas has been shattered after finding it hit with water damage and covered in mould.

Cheryl Finnigan, 36, her partner Darren Raper, 41, and their six children were evacuated from their flat, along with other residents on Printfield Terrace in July after a fire tore through the block.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Repair work was carried out by Aberdeen City Council, and the family had hoped to enjoy the festive season at home.

However, Cheryl has spoken of her devastation at finding mould in the bathroom and electric box and water damage in the living room, kitchen and one of the single bedrooms.

The family has been living in temporary accommodation since moving out of their three-bedroom flat.

The local authority rewired the property and put two sheets of plasterboard over burnt areas of the bathroom ceiling.

© Cheryl Finnigan

Cheryl has refused to move her family back into the property which she said is “not liveable.”

She said: “We were told by the housing officer that we were getting the keys to get back in for Christmas.

“It is not liveable for my children and there is no way I can live there. It is ridiculous that I have been out of my home for six months.

“The flat has been rewired and they’ve put plasterboard on the bathroom. There is black mould in the bathroom because it’s been left for so long.

“I’ve refused to go back until it is fixed. This should’ve been done ages ago.

“We are currently stuck in a temporary flat and that is not good for a family of eight. The cooker in there only has one level.”

© Supplied by Cheryl Finnigan

The flat at Printfield Terrace is home to Aiden, 17, Ellie, 15, Josie, 12, Khyra, 11, Danny, 9, and six-year-old Jaxon.

Cheryl said they were “ecstatic” at the possibility of getting back home in time for December 25 but now know that will not happen.

She said: “All the kids were ecstatic that they were getting home for Christmas but there is no way that can happen now.

“The kids have lost so much stuff and my youngest often wakes up screaming in the night. We were told we would be home but we aren’t getting any straight answers.

“I am angry and furious that Aberdeen City Council thinks that this is okay as it far from okay.”

© Supplied by Cheryl Finnigan

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: ”This property was subject to damage resulting from a fire in the flat above earlier this year.

“We placed the tenants in temporary accommodation which is still at their disposal, while we undertook significant work to the flats and the communal areas in the building.

“This particular flat has required partial rewiring and ceiling repairs to address water ingress. Council officers met on site and agreed to make the property available to the tenants to reoccupy, should they wish, with works continuing upon their return.

“Aberdeen City Council also ensured that the necessary safety certificates were in place and utilities were available on their return.”