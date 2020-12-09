A selfless Aberdeen mum and her daughter have collected more than 200 toys and gifts for charity.

Donna May, and 15-year-old daughter Keira, gathered around 260 toys for Instant Neighbour’s annual Giving Tree Appeal.

Now in its 30th year, the initiative means new toys are distributed to children across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire who otherwise would not receive a gift at Christmas.

Last year, Instant Neighbour distributed more than 10,000 gifts worth in excess of £250,000.

The toys and gifts Donna and her daughter collected were picked up on Friday.

Soft toys, colouring books, pens and pencils, novels and even gloves are all included in the haul.

Donna, from Northfield, said she wanted to help struggling families during the festive season.

She said: “With the Covid-19 pandemic happening this year, I think there will be a lot of children unhappy over the festive season because their parents are struggling financially.

“Some will have lost their jobs or been furloughed.

“So my daughter and I took it upon ourselves to put out a post on Facebook to say that we are doing a Christmas gift and toy appeal.

© Donna May

“A lot of the charities weren’t accepting toys this year because of the pandemic but Instant Neighbour are which is great.

“It was my idea but my daughter, Keira, was very keen to get involved too.”

As part of Instant Neighbour’s Covid-19 procedures, toys and gifts have to be quarantined for 48 hours before they are handed out to families or children.

They will also be sorted and packaged by volunteers following social distancing measures.

Donna added: “We managed to collect five huge boxes, two medium-sized boxes and another box which has three shoeboxes full.

“There’s also a Santa sack with a few games in it too. I couldn’t move in my hallway there was so much stuff.”

© Supplied by Donna May

Instant Neighbour works with social work departments, community projects, and other similar organisations across Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

Both Instant Neighbour and these organisations work with parents and families living in difficult situations.

The organisations refer children to Instant Neighbour so that they can receive a gift through the Giving Tree Appeal.

Instant Neighbour collects the donated gifts, arranges for them to be sorted and boxed, and then delivers the items to partner organisations and its own clients in time for the festive season.

To find out more, or to donate to Instant Neighbour, go to http://www.instantneighbour.co.uk/giving-tree-appeal/