Aberdeen MSP’s praise for £27 million travel funding

An Aberdeen MSP has welcomed the news that Aberdeen is to benefit from a £27 million fund.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart praised the announcement, which was made at this week’s SNP conference as part of the Scottish Government’s ambitions to tackle climate change by reducing carbon emissions from transport.

Aberdeen is to be one of the first places to benefit from the money. The £27 million fund will support more than 200 projects across Scotland.

Mr Stewart said: “Scotland has world-leading climate targets and reducing carbon emissions from transport is at the heart of meeting that challenge.

“That means improving public transport – with the Scottish Government recently announcing £500m investment in bus priority infrastructure – as well as encouraging the rollout of greener technology, such as electric cars.

“Walking and cycling also have a huge role to play – not just in reducing our carbon footprint but in improving our health. It is hugely welcome that Aberdeen will be among the first areas to benefit from new funding to improve active travel.”