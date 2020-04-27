Aberdeen MSP’s fears OAPs might ‘slip through net’ during Covid-19 pandemic

An Aberdeen MSP has warned older people who live alone are at risk of missing out on coronavirus support.

Tom Mason, 77, fears people will experience increased loneliness and isolation as a result of lockdown measures.

The Conservative MSP believes those living on their own are at greater risk of being left off emergency databases unintentionally.

And Mr Mason, who is isolating at home with his wife Kate, fears large numbers of pensioners could have “slipped through the net”.

He said: “There’s a lot of fear among my generation because it seems to be mainly older people that are dying as a result of it.

“I’m lucky because I had a call from the council and I know I am on the shielded list. But I am worried about people who are on their own who have maybe slipped through the net and are not known about.”

Mr Mason, who is also a councillor for the Midstocket and Rosemount ward, suffers from Parkinson’s and Type 2 diabetes and is classed as being at greater risk of catching Covid-19.

He admitted he is worried – but believes remaining in lockdown indefinitely is not an option.

He said: “I am at a stage where I am fearful of getting the virus because there is a high chance I wouldn’t survive it.

“The solution is to stay indoors – but how long can you stay in lockdown for?

“People can’t just stay indoors for the rest of their lives.”

Mr Mason also believes authorities need to do everything possible to care for the community, including going door-to-door.

He said: “I always think as politicians we are very good in the political world of making grand gestures and saying the right things, but it’s rare that we actually get someone down on the ground to make sure people are alright.

“The council have done a decent job but what really needs to happen is going to every house to make sure people have been checked on.

“It would be very hard work but in these circumstances this is what we have to do.”

