Aberdeen MSP’s concerns over lack of coronavirus insurance payouts

An Aberdeen MSP has raised concerns over difficulties businesses are facing getting insurance payouts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kevin Stewart, MSP for Aberdeen Central, said he had been contacted by a number of businesses and constituents who had been affected by companies not paying out on the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mr Stewart has now written to the director general of the Association of British Insurers (ABI) Huw Evans to discuss the issue.

And he called on insurance firms to pay out to those affected by the pandemic.

He said: “A number of constituents and businesses have been in touch to outline how insurance companies are not paying out and how that is impacting on their lives – it’s not just the businesses but customers who can’t get money back from businesses due to the business not having the funds to reimburse them

“It is essential that insurance companies take cognisance of the issues that have arisen because of the Covid19 pandemic and recognise their role and responsibilities in resolving claims timeously.

“The wider impact of insurance companies failing to do so is simply massive and will be felt by businesses and individuals here in Aberdeen and across the country.”

The ABI has been contacted for comment.