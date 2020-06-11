Aberdeen MSP welcomes support for students

An Aberdeen politician has welcomed Scottish Government support for students struggling financially over the summer.

The Scottish Government has brought forward early access to £11.4 million of discretionary funding to assist students in higher education.

The money will be administered by colleges and universities to students, who are not able to claim benefits such as universal credit.

Maureen Watt, MSP for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine has welcomed the announcement.

She said: “Many students will have expected to find paid work over the summer to cover their rent or save for the following term – but are now, through no fault of their own, unable to do so.

“This Scottish Government support will be welcome news for those students who rely on part-time jobs over the summer months, who could find it difficult to cover their living costs due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“No student should face financial hardship as a result of this crisis – and these new measures will support students until the start of the next academic year when bursary, grant and loan payments will begin again.”

