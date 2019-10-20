Aberdeen MSP welcomes support for domestic abuse victims

An Aberdeen MSP has welcomed greater protection for victims of domestic abuse.

At the SNP conference in Aberdeen, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out plans to create new protective orders to keep a suspected perpetrator away from the household of someone at risk of abuse.

Unlike existing civil measures, such as non-harassment orders and exclusion orders, protective orders would not require the person at risk to make the application at court themselves.

Police would be able to impose a short-term order directly and to apply to a court to put in place a longer-term order.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “We have already passed ground-breaking domestic abuse legislation which has made controlling and coercive behaviour a crime – these protective orders will build on that and equip the police and courts with greater powers to protect victims of domestic abuse.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Such orders would allow Scotland’s justice system to safeguard people who, for example, are being controlled to such an extent that they could not initiate court action themselves, and give victims time to seek advice on longer-term housing options.”