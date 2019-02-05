Aberdeen MSP welcomes fireworks consultation

An Aberdeen politician has welcomed a consultation over the regulation of fireworks across Scotland.

As reported in yesterday’s Evening Express, the Scottish Government move, which launched on Sunday, will focus on what steps can be taken to address concerns about the misuse of fireworks and the impact on public safety.

Opinions will be gathered on a range of issues, including the sale of fireworks and what other measures could be adopted to ensure they are used safely and responsibly, before the consultation closes on May 13.

Kevin Stewart, MSP for Aberdeen Central, said: “It is right that the SNP Scottish Government is seeking the views of the Scottish people on this matter. While much of the legislation in relation to fireworks is reserved to Westminster, this consultation will help identify areas in which the Scottish Government can make improvements.

“Fireworks are a great way to bring colour and excitement to festivities and celebrations, but we must ensure they are properly regulated and used safely.

“Make sure you feed into the Scottish Government’s consultation so your voice is heard.”

To take part in the consultation visit https://consult.gov.scot/safer-communities/fireworks/