Aberdeen MSP welcomes boost to fishing businesses

An Aberdeen MSP has welcomed additional financial support which is to be given to fishermen and seafood businesses.

A £7.75 million funding package has been announced by Scotland’s fisheries secretary Fergus Ewing, which is hoped to help mitigate any damage to the industry caused by Brexit.

The fund includes £6.45 million for the Seafood Producers Resilience Fund, which will provide support to eligible shellfish catchers and producers, as well as trout farmers.

It will also include a further £1 million to support ports and harbours across Scotland, and up to £300,000 to the Fisherman’s Mission to support the welfare of those in the industry.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart praised the news.

He said: “This package will provide much needed support for our local fishermen and seafood businesses.

“We know this fund won’t solve all the industry’s problems overnight.

“Scotland’s Fisheries Secretary has also announced funding for two new experts to help businesses get to grips with the mountains of red tape and unnecessary bureaucracy they have been saddled with as a result of Brexit.”

Seafood Scotland said the money would have a “tangible impact on the livelihoods of some of the hardest hit in the sector.”