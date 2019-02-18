Aberdeen MSP welcomes additional loan funding for GPs

A north-east MSP has welcomed a funding boost to GP practices.

The Scottish Government announced that an additional £20 million support will be given to surgeries across Scotland to help with running costs.

Called the GP Premises Sustainability Loan Scheme, it aims to ease the financial burden for owners, who can apply for long-term interest-free loans up to 20% of the building’s value.

More than 170 practices in the country have applied so far – around 50% of the total amount eligible.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart said: “Folk in Aberdeen will welcome this significant investment in our local NHS service, which will help family doctors deal with the costs of running their practice.

“The extra investment will encourage more people to join the profession – which will in turn make it easier for practices in Scotland to retain and recruit staff.

“The Scottish Government will always protect and support our NHS and I encourage eligible GPs in Aberdeen to consider whether they could benefit from this scheme.”

It began in November 2018 and was previously backed with £30m of funding, which has now been raised to £50m before April 2021.

The loan is repayable when the premises is changed or sold.