Aberdeen MSP welcomes £100m Scottish Government package to support those looking for work

An Aberdeen MSP has welcomed a £100 million package of support from the Scottish Government for those looking for work or at risk of redundancy as Covid-19 leaves its mark on the employment market.

Kevin Stewart, the SNP MSP for Aberdeen Central, has called the package, outlined by Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop, “absolutely essential”.

It is backed by £100 million for 2020/21, with at least half of that funding set aside to help young people get into work.

The measures include a job guarantee for young people, a new national retraining scheme and more funding to provide immediate assistance and advice if people are made redundant.

Mr Stewart said: “As our economy emerges from this unprecedented situation, supporting folk back into work is crucial so this massive injection of cash from the Scottish Government is absolutely vital.

“This £100 million investment will help drive our economy forward in a sustainable way, getting folk into work and diversifying their skills.

“We cannot underestimate the difficulties ahead, but with this financial package we have put the structures in place to meet those challenges head on.”