Aberdeen MSP urges students to heed guidance and offers support

An Aberdeen MSP has urged all students in the city to listen to newly published guidance.

The Scottish Government published guidance with advice for those at university and college around visiting home, staying on campus and how to get support.

It has advised that able, students should stay within the accommodation and not visit family at home and that those living in student housing have formed a new household.

To all students at @RobertGordonUni @aberdeenuni & @NESCollege please read this guidance and stay safe. If you live in Aberdeen Central & need advice or help then please email me – kevin.stewart.msp@parliament.scot https://t.co/7sM2TnaMFH — Kevin Stewart MSP (@KevinStewartSNP) September 27, 2020

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has offered his support to those who may be looking for support or guidance.

He said: “To all students at Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen University and North East Scotland College, please read this guidance and stay safe.

“If you live in Aberdeen Central and need advice or help then please email me.”

Mr Stewart can be reached on kevin.stewart.msp@parliament.scot

Under the guidance, students can still return home on a permanent basis.

The Scottish Government has also said that anyone who needs support while self-isolating should contact their college or university in the first instance.