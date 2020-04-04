Aberdeen MSP urges residents to stay home

An Aberdeen MSP has warned city residents to heed official advice not to travel during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has urged constituents not to travel in order to take their once-a-day exercise.

He said failing to do so could lead to lives being lost to coronavirus.

Mr Stewart said: “Exercise is extremely important for people’s physical and mental wellbeing, so it’s important folk can leave their homes for exercise once a day.

“However, you should only be outside for a reasonable purpose – buying food or essential household or medical supplies; travelling to or carrying out essential work; exercising once a day; or providing care or assistance to others.

“Folk in Aberdeen should make use of their gardens, if they can, and stay local when exercising or walking the dog to ensure we stop the spread of coronavirus.

“We all recognise how unusual these regulations are, and the Scottish Government will act to remove these restrictions as soon as it is safe to do so.”

